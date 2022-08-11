Q2 2022 HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 11, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding our expected revenue build and momentum in 2022, our expectations regarding profiling revenue in future periods, our expectation that customers may use our HTP and whole transcriptome mRNA panel for their studies as a result of the harmonized sample preparation protocol, the importance of the company's HTG transcriptome panel, statements related to the company's HTG Therapeutics and Drug Discovery business, the impacts of recent hires, our planned white paper for a