Full Year 2019 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Apr 26, 2019 / 06:30AM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
Time has come, so we would now like to start the outline of the consolidated financial results for fiscal 2018 briefing. Let me introduce the presenters.
Mitsuaki Nishiyama, Senior Vice President and Executive officer, CFO; Tomomi Kato, General Manager, Financial Strategy Division; Yasuo Hirano, Executive General Manager and Corporate Brand & Communications Division.
So the outline will be explained by Mr. Nishiyama.
Mitsuaki Nishiyama - Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO & GM of Finance Group
Thank you. Thank you very much for your attendance today.
Using the slides, I would like to make the presentation. If you could turn to Page 5 -- Slide #1-2. This is the profit and loss highlight. Revenues and FY '18 results, JPY 9.48 trillion, increase of 1% year-on-year.
Adjusted operating income, JPY 754.9 billion, which is 8% in margin, an improvement of 0.4% improvement year-on-year, so the amount of adjusted operating income as well as margin have recorded
