Hitachi Ltd Mid-term Management Plan Presentation Transcript

Presentation

Corporate Participants

* Toshiaki Higashihara

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director



Operator



So we would now like to start our 2021 Medium-Term Management Plan briefing. Let me introduce the presenter today, President and CEO of Hitachi, Ltd., Toshiaki Higashihara. Mr. Higashihara, please?



Toshiaki Higashihara - Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director



Ladies and gentlemen, today, I would like to present 2021 Midterm Management Plan. Thank you very much for coming to this meeting, where we will explain the new plan.



I have summarized 4 points that I would like to convey to you today. These are the key messages. First, we will become a global leader in Social Innovation Business under this 2021 Midterm Management Plan. And with respect to corporate value, we would like to operate our businesses to create 3 value propositions: