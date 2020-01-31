Jan 31, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Presentation

Jan 31, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Keiji Kojima

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Executive VP & CISO

* Yoshihiko Kawamura

Hitachi, Ltd. - Senior VP, Exec. officer, CSO, GM of Investment Strategy Division & Future Investment Division



=====================

Unidentified Company Representative -



It's time. So we would now like to start the meeting for making Hitachi High Technologies a wholly owned subsidiary. The presenters today are Hitachi, Ltd. Executive Vice President and Executive Officer, Keiji Kojima; Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CSO, Yoshihiko Kawamura. So first of all, Kojima would like to explain the outline of this deal.



Keiji Kojima - Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Executive VP & CISO



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for your attendance today. From my side, I would like to discuss Hitachi making Hitachi High-Technologies into a wholly owned