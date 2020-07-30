Q1 2021 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation

Jul 30, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Claudio Facchin

Hitachi, Ltd. - CEO of Hitachi ABB Power Grids

* Tomomi Kato

Hitachi, Ltd. - Deputy General Manager of Financial Strategy Division

* Yoshihiko Kawamura

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO, & GM of Finance Group



=====================

Operator



[Interpreted] Thank you very much for waiting. It is time. So we would now like to start consolidated financial results briefing of Hitachi, Ltd. for the first quarter ended June 2020. Thank you very much for taking time out of your busy schedule to attend this meeting. We are holding this meeting in web conference format to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The materials are posted on Hitachi, Ltd. IR website and news release website, so please refer to them.



Now let me introduce the speakers. Yoshihiko Kawamura, Senior Vice President and Executive Officer, CFO; Tomomi Kato, General Manager of Financial Strategy Division; Masao