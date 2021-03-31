Mar 31, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Mar 31, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Toshiaki Higashihara
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director
* Toshiaki Tokunaga
Hitachi, Ltd. - Senior VP, Executive Officer and CEO of Services & Platforms Business Unit
* Yoshihiko Kawamura
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO, & GM of Finance Group
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Simon CN Somerville
Marathon Asset Management, LLP - Portfolio Manager
=====================
Unidentified Company Representative -
It is time to start. We are going to start with the presentation by Hitachi Limited on the acquisition of GlobalLogic, a leading U.S.-based digital engineering services company.
Thank you very much for attending this meeting despite in such a short notice. The presentation materials that will be used today are posted on our IR site and the news release
Hitachi Ltd to Acquire GlobalLogic Inc Presentation Transcript
Mar 31, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...