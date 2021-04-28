Apr 28, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 28, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Tomomi Kato
Hitachi, Ltd. - Deputy General Manager of Financial Strategy Division
* Toshiaki Higashihara
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, President, CEO & Director
* Yoshihiko Kawamura
Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Senior VP, CFO, & GM of Finance Group
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Kazutaka Yoshizumi
SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Operator
The time has come to start the Hitachi, Ltd. web conference on the fiscal year 2020 earnings for institutional investors, financial analysts and media for the fiscal year 2020 earnings as well as the progress on the 2021 mid-term management plan. Thank you very much for attending the web conference despite your busy schedules.
I would like to, first of all, share with you the schedule for today. It will be
Full Year 2021 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 28, 2021 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...