Q2 2024 Hitachi Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Masao Yoshikawa

Hitachi, Ltd. - Executive General Manager of IR Division

* Tomomi Kato

Hitachi, Ltd. - VP, Executive Officer, Deputy CFO & GM of Finance Division

* Yoshihiko Kawamura

Hitachi, Ltd. - Representative Executive Officer, Executive VP, Executive Officer, CFO & CRMO



Conference Call Participants

* Damian Thong

Macquarie Research - Head of Asia Technology Research

* Junya Ayada

JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Kazutaka Yoshizumi

SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Research Division - Analyst

* Kenji Yasui

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Executive Director and Analyst

* Ryo Harada

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Associate



Unidentified Company Representative -



[Interpreted]



The