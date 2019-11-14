Q3 2019 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 14, 2019 / NTS GMT

Kash Pandya - Helios Towers plc - CEO



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for making the time to join us what is a milestone for our business. We are marking this call as our first quarterly update as a listed company and very excited about that fact.



Joining me on this call today, I'm on slide 1 by the way on the deck, is our CFO, Tom Greenwood; as well as Manjit Dhillon, who's our Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance. I'm going to go straight into the presentation, and then as our conference coordinator said, there's plenty of time for Q&As at the end through the process he described.



I'm going to go through -- during the deck, we're going to go through the highlights of the business, we'll go through detailed financials, and then Q&A as I mentioned.



Jumping straight to slide 4, well, this is our third-quarter announcement. I'm very pleased to add another quarter of growth. This represents 19th consecutive quarter of EBITDA growth for our business and demonstrates the strength of the markets we operate in and continuing to validate the strategy we've been