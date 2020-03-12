Full Year 2019 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Kash Pandya - Helios Towers PLC - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our first public company results presentation. As Megan said, we've got time for questions towards the end of the presentation, and but let me start by first saying our presentation is on our website. So you should be able to see the slides we're going to be talking to.



Moving on to slide 2 and introducing the team who's on the call from Helios' side. Kash Pandya, CEO. And I have been with the business since middle of 2000 August -- 2015; Tom Greenwood, our CFO, has been with the business since 2010 and CFO since September 2015; and Manjit Dhillon, who heads up our Investor Relations and Corporate Finance function, has been with the business for the last three or so years.



Getting straight into the agenda of the call, slide 3, we're going to cover the highlights of our 2019 performance and then Tom will take us through the financial results. And finally in Q&A and during our presentation, we will talk about COVID-19 and how we are dealing with it as a business across our markets.



