Q1 2020 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Kash Pandya - Helios Towers plc - Group CEO



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for joining our Q1 results update for 2020. First of all, I hope everybody is well, safe, and healthy during this difficult time. Joining me on the call today, I'm on slide 2 of our deck, is Tom Greenwood, CFO; and Manjit Dhillon, who's the Head of our Investor Relations and Corporate Finance.



Today we're going to cover -- on slide 3, we're going to cover highlights that I'm going to take you through, and then hand over to Tom to take us through the financial results. And as Jordan has said this plenty of time at the end for Q&A, so we'll go through those right at the end.



Moving on to slide 5, well look, Q1 is business as usual as far as we're concerned. Our quarter is on track as to what we expected, and we are maintaining our full-year 2020 outlook. We've had a strong revenue growth of 9% in the quarter against Q1 of 2019 coming in at $102 million. And correspondingly, our EBITDA has grown by 11% coming in at $54 million.



Our margin improved quarter over quarter by 1 percentage point to 53%.