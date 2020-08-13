Half Year 2020 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2020 / NTS GMT

Kashyap Pandya -



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for making the time to join us for our H1 2020 trading update. Joining me on the call are the 2 duos as usual, albeit they're in their different capacities in their new roles that we announced during the last month or so. Tom Greenwood joins us as Chief Operating Officer; and Manjit Dhillon is our Interim Finance -- Chief Finance Officer. And I'm Kash Pandya, CEO.



I'm going to move on to Slide 2. The agenda of the call, we'll cover off the highlights of the performance up to H1 2020. We'll talk a little bit about the Senegal transaction and then go into our financial performance. And at the end of the call, there will be plenty of time for questions and answers through our call coordinator, Adam.



Moving on to Slide 4, key highlights for half 1. Well, look, we continue to deliver a solid, strong revenue growth. Our half year came in at 7% revenue growth, delivering $204 million year-over-year. And as you'd expect with the business model like ours, EBITDA has grown faster than the revenue has, growing by 10% points in terms of adjusted EBITDA