Q3 2020 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Kashyap Pandya -



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for making the time to join us to listen to our Q3 results call. I'm on Slide 1 of the deck. Joining me as usual is Tom Greenwood, our Chief Operating Officer; and also Manjit Dhillon, who's our interim Chief Finance Officer; and of course, I'm Kash Pandya, the CEO.



If I move to Slide 2, the agenda of the call is myself and Tom will give highlights of the business. Manjit will take us through some detailed financials. And at the end of the call, there will be plenty of time for Q&A through our conference coordinator.



So moving straight on to Slide 4, highlights of our third quarter 2020. We continue to have strong momentum and delivered strong revenue growth of 6% in the quarter, delivering $103.6 million of revenue. And corresponding, we saw EBITDA expand higher than our revenue, as you'd expect for our business model and grew by some 9% adjusted EBITDA growth, delivering a $57.4 million quarter 3 growth.



But most importantly and we're very pleased that we've now entered the 55% margin range and into our medium-term target of