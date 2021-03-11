Mar 11, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Kash Pandya - Helios Towers plc - CEO
Good morning, everybody. Thank you for making the time to listen to our full-year results for 2020. Hopefully, you have the slide deck in front of you. I am going to refer to slide numbers as I move through.
On slide 2, let me introduce the team with me today. I've got Tom Greenwood, who's our Chief Operating Officer, and Manjit Dhillon with a slight change in his title. He is now fully fledged CFO for the group.
Moving forward, on slide 3, these are the agenda items. I'm just highlighting that on Q&A, we'll have ample time at the end to take all your questions, if you can bear with us until the end when we can do the questions through the conference coordinator.
So let me start with slide 5 with the 2020 full-year highlights. I'm pleased to report that we've delivered yet another strong revenue growth of over 7% year over year, delivering $414 million for 2020. And as you'd expect, we've levered the revenue in terms of EBITDA growth further by over 10% adjusted EBITDA growth, delivering $227 million. More importantly, our margin
Full Year 2020 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 11, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...