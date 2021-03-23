Mar 23, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Kash Pandya - Helios Towers plc - CEO



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for making the time to listen to our presentation regarding the announced acquisition of Airtel Africa's tower portfolio in four markets. Joining me on the call today -- I hope that you also have the presentation in front of you. I am on slide 2 -- as usual, I have Tom Greenwood, who is our Chief Operating Officer, and Manjit Dhillon, who is our Chief Financial Officer, joining me on the call as well.



I am going to jump to the summary slide, which is slide 3. We are very excited about this transformational M&A transaction that we have announced this morning. It represents around 2,500 towers including contracted build-to-suits over a three-year period going forward. We are effectively delivering on our 2025 vision some two, three, maybe three and a half years earlier. We articulated that we wanted to be in more than eight markets and over 12,000 towers when we IPO's some 18 months ago. And this transaction takes us into 10 markets overall, adding 4 to our existing 6 markets and we are near enough to 12,000 sites. I