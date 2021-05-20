Q1 2021 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 20, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Kash Pandya - Helios Towers plc - CEO



Good morning, everybody, and thank you for making the time to listen to our Q1 results. For some of you we spoke to last week as well on Tuesday regarding the announcement around Oman that we'll talk in much more detail about during the course of this presentation. Hopefully, you've all got the presentation in front of you and/or you're able to see this on the webcast.



I'm on slide 2 of the deck, and joining me today is, as usual, Tom Greenwood, our Chief Operating Officer, and Manjit Dhillon, our Chief Finance Officer. I'm going to move straight on to slide 3, which highlights the agenda points that we will be going through noting point 4 where there will be plenty of time for questions and answers coordinated through our conference coordinator, Adam.



If I now go on to the highlights on slide 5, well, look, this has been a transformational period for the group prior, where over the last nine months or so, we've announced a number of acquisitions starting back in August with Senegal. We've actually now taken our business over an 18-month period since