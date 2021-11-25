Helios Towers PLC - Carbon Reduction Roadmap Transcript

Nov 25, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Kashyap Pandya -



Good morning, everybody. Thank you for making the time to join us to talk about and listen to our carbon reduction road map that we'll articulate for the next few years going forward. The presentation slide, hopefully, you have it in front of you via the links we've provided is titled Delivering Mobile Connectivity and Reducing Carbon.



I'm going to move on to Slide 2, where I'm going to introduce the team on today's call. Myself, as you know, I'm going to be transitioning into a Non-Executive role on the Board as Deputy Chair in about 4 or 5 months. Tom Greenwood, who, again, we've announced back in August, will be succeeding me as CEO in April at the AGM and will lead the presentation today. Joining him on the presentation is Manjit Dhillon, you know well, our CFO. But for the first time, I think you'll be hearing from Allan Fairbairn, who is the Director of Technology -- Operations and Technology. And Allan has been with our business now a little over 5 months.



In addition to the presenters, we've got Lara Coady, who's the Head of Performance Engineering; Nick Summers, who's