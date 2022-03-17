Full Year 2021 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 17, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Thanks, Jordan. Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining Helios Towers Full Year 2021 Results. We, during the course of 2021, have significantly expanded our portfolio and invested in quality growth and returns that we're going to take you through the detail of.



Moving on to Slide 2. Joining me today, as always, is Tom Greenwood, who will be taking over from me as CEO in a little over a month's time on the 28th of April. And Manjit Dhillon, our CFO, who's actually now reigned as CFO during the whole of 2021 at his first full year as our Chief Financial Officer.



To make a point there regarding our talent development program, Tom and Manjit are great examples of the Board's focus on developing internally talent to reach the highest levels of our organization. We have many other