Q1 2022 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Tom Greenwood - Helios Towers plc - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, Ruby, and welcome, everyone. Great to be talking to you today. I'm Tom Greenwood, the CEO. And with me I have Manjit Dhillon, our CFO; and Chris Baker-Sams, Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations.



On Page 3 you see the agenda. And this morning's call is really a run-through of our Q1 release, which came out a little earlier this morning. We'll talk through some highlights, we'll talk through some financials. And then of course there'll be good time for Q&A at the end. But also today we have our Capital Markets Day, which is happening later, kicking off at 1 p.m. London time this afternoon.



And I know that a lot of you are either attending in person or planning to login virtually. If you still want to register,