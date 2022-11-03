Q3 2022 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Tom Greenwood - Helios Towers plc - CEO



Welcome, everyone, to the call. Good morning, good afternoon. Really great to speak to you today. I'm on page 2 of the slide deck. I will present to you now our Q3 performance. So with me, as always, Manjit Dhillon, our CFO; and Chris Baker-Sams, our Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations.



Moving on now to page 5, the key highlights I'm very pleased to present to you. These are the strong performance and earnings today. I think what we've seen so far this year is continued strength in terms of our organic business and also, obviously, our inorganic business as well, folding in as we go through the year.



So year-on-year site count, up 24%; 18% on tenancy growth; and 9% and 7% respectively, on the organic side, already having completed almost 600 new build-to-suit sites so far this year, which is actually a record in the company history, and this translates into strong financial performance.



We see here 25% on the revenue and 18% on the EBITDA, organic being 14% and 10% year over year, which we're very pleased with. As we've seen