Full Year 2022 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 16, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Tom Greenwood - Helios Towers plc - CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the Helios Towers FY22 performance and FY23 outlook call. It's great to have everyone on the call today. I hope you and your families are well, and thank you very much for your time today.



First up on page 2, we've got the usual lineup for you of myself, Tom Greenwood, the CEO; Manjit Dhillon, our CFO; and Chris Baker-Sams, our Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations.



So moving now on to page 5 for our highlights. We were very pleased with our performance in 2022 for two main reasons. Firstly, our business demonstrated its resilience and strength with strong revenue growth and EBITDA growth of 25% and 18%, respectively, supported by significant tenancy growth. And secondly, we completed the last two acquisitions in Malawi and Oman, meaning our recent inorganic growth plan over the past two years is complete moving into 2023.



Over the last two years, we've roughly doubled the platform, going from five to nine markets and 7,000 to 14,000 sites. And our platform is now well-invested and primed for