Q1 2023 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Tom Greenwood - Helios Towers plc - CEO



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Helios Tower Q1 '23 performance and 2023 outlook call. And as usual, great to have everyone on the call today. I hope you and your families are well and thank you very much for your time today.



First up on page 2, we've got the usual lineup of me, Tom Greenwood, CEO; Manjit Dhillon, our CFO; and Chris Baker-Sams, our Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations.



But moving swiftly on now to page five for our highlights. We're very pleased to be providing this update today of, quite frankly, a strong start to the FY23 year. Firstly, our business is around 30% larger than we were a year ago with revenue and EBITDA growth of 34% and 27%, respectively. That's largely being driven by site and tenancy growth of 30% and 24%, respectively.



And secondly, this is the first full quarter with all nine markets fully reflected following closing our Oman deal in December, meaning we moved into 2023 with the full complement of the newer parts of the portfolio. Our key focus for 2023 continues to be driving organic