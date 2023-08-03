Half Year 2023 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Tom Greenwood - Helios Towers plc - CEO



Hi, everyone, and welcome to the Helios Towers H1 '23 performance and outlook call. Very good to talk to everyone today, as always. I hope your families are well, and thank you very much for your time today.



So first up, on page 2, we've got the usual line-up for you of me, Tom Greenwood, CEO; Manjit, our CFO; and Chris Baker-Sams, our Head of Strategic Finance and Investor Relations. I'll run through some highlights, Manjit will take us through the financial, and we'll be open for Q&A at the end.



So now, to page 5 for our highlights. So today, we're reporting a very strong first half of the year and tightening our guidance upwards for the full year. Many of the trends that we reported in Q1 have continued, perhaps even accelerated slightly.



We've grown revenues and EBITDA 32% and 28%, respectively, with organic EBITDA being at 13% up for H1 year over year. We've also delevered by 0.3x in the quarter to 4.8, and we're on track to reach around 4.5x by the year end. So very pleased with the performance of the business so far this year.