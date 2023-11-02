Q3 2023 Helios Towers PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Tom Greenwood - Helios Towers PLC - CEO



Hi, everyone, and welcome to the Helios Q3 2023 performance and outlook call. Very good to talk to everyone as always, and I hope you and your families are well. Thanks very much for your time today. So today, we'll be talking you through our performance year to date, our FY23 outlook and guidance upgrade, and providing some early guidance on our FY24 view.



So those up on page 2, we have the usual lineup. So you meet Tom, Manjit Dhillon, and Chris Baker-Sams. We've got the business and financial update slide and then we'll open to Q&A at the end. So now, for page 5, very pleased to report that we've delivered very strongly year to date, and therefore we're upgrading guidance across all our key metrics for FY23.



Our tenancy additions are already above 2,100, which was previously the top end of our guidance, so consequently, we are increasing that. And the large number of co-locations delivered so far has driven our tenancy ratio up from 1.8 to 1.9 year to date. And importantly, we've seen our future contracted revenue increase 13% quarter on