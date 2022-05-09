May 09, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Edward Montgomery - Hummingbird Resources PLC - Chief Strategy & ESG Officer



Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Edward Montgomery. I'm the Chief Strategy and ESG Officer. Dan, unfortunately, can't be with us today. But I've got 10 minutes. I'll run through our presentation, which was updated out today, along with an updated corporate video on one of our development assets.



So Hummingbird is a London-listed, West African-focused gold producer, developer and explorer. We have three key assets in the West African region. You can see here, we have a producing asset called, Yanfolila in Mali, which is in its fifth year of operation with a forecast production of 87,000 to 97,000 ounces for this year.



We have our second, soon to be producing asset called Kouroussa, in Guinea, which is in construction. Officially started construction in January. And now, we're into the civil works programs of that with first gold pour scheduled for the end of Q2 2023.



And then we've got a very large exploration asset in Liberia, which was actually where the company started 10 years ago. And that