Apr 26, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Huaneng Power International, Inc., I would like to welcome you all to the conference call regarding the first quarterly results announcement of 2019. Now may I introduce the management of the Company today -- the Vice President of the Company, Li Jianmin.



Li Jianmin - Huaneng Power International, Inc. - Vice President



(Spoken in Chinese).



Operator



The Vice President of the Company, Mr. Liu Ranxing.



Liu Ranxing - Huaneng Power International, Inc. - Vice President



(Spoken in Chinese).



Operator



The Chief Accountant of the Company, Mr. Huang Lixin.



Huang Lixin - Huaneng Power International, Inc. - Chief Accountant



(Spoken in Chinese).



Operator



People in charge of the related departments are also joining us in this meeting. First off the Chief Accountant of the Company, Mr. Huang Lixin, will review the business performance