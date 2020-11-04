Q3 2020 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 04, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT

Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Let me welcome you to this conference call, presenting our results for the first 9 months of the year. As usual, I'll start with an overview before our new group CFO, Clemens Jungsthofel, goes through the financials in detail. And I will then comment on the outlook for the year later on.



For the Q&A, I'm additionally joined by my Board colleagues, Klaus Miller, on the life side; and Sven Althoff for P&C.



Looking at the results for the first 9 months. The Hannover Re Group has again proven its resilience, bearing in mind that we have absorbed a total pretax impact of around EUR 860 million from COVID-19 in our P&C and life and health business segment, the group net income of EUR 668 million and the return on equity of 8.3% are quite satisfactory.



Additionally, the Solvency II ratio of 222% remains comfortably above our 200% threshold. And with double-digit premium growth, our new business production is fully intact in