Q1 2021 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our conference call presenting our results for the first quarter of '21. Sorry to those of you particularly who are London-based for the inconvenience due to the unusual early time of this call. The reason is as for last year that the Annual Shareholders' Meeting is taking place later this morning at the 11 AM CET.



As usual, I'll start with an overview before our CFO, Clemens Jungsthofel, goes over the financial details -- financial in detail. I'll then comment on the outlook and for the Q&A, I'm additionally joined by my board colleagues, Klaus Miller on the Life Science, Sven