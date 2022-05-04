Q1 2022 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Call Transcript

May 04, 2022 / NTS GMT

Jean-Jacques Henchoz - Hannover RÃ¼ck SE - CEO & Chairman of the Executive Board



Well, thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our Conference Call presenting our Quarter Results First Quarter 2022. Apologies for any inconvenience, particularly to the people -- London-based people due to the unusually early timing of this call, the reason is our Annual Shareholders Meeting, which will start in a couple of hours.



As usual, first provide some general comments on our performance to date before Clemens discusses our financial figures in more detail. I'll then update you on the outlook for the year. And for the Q&A, as usual, I'm joined by Klaus Miller and Sven Althoff.



The first quarter of 2022 provided a challenging start to the year, the ongoing war and the suffering of people in Ukraine puts all other developments in the shade. We strongly denounce the Russian aggression, and we hope that the war will end soon. Our sympathies are with the people of Ukraine, but also with all people who are directly or indirectly impacted by this crisis.



Hannover Re,