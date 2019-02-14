Full Year 2018 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2019 / 04:30PM GMT

Mats Grahn - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and welcome to the full year report 2019. For the agenda today, I will comment on the main activities for 2018 and onwards, and that is the PanCan-d commercialization project and the main aspects of that, of course. We will comment on the IMMray platform opportunities and the pipeline, the NASDAQ listing and the increased focus on IR and our capacity there, what we need for 2019. And then also of course, on the finances.



So let me begin with PanCan-d commercialization, which is obviously our main focus. And there are several key elements of these activities. As we have announced in 2018, the production and chemical labs in the main office in Lund has been increased in capacity and put in place, which is crucial. The capacity is imitating of the product. It reached about 120,000 tests and we have 2 [more