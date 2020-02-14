Q4 2019 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Mats Grahn - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you and it's a true pleasure to welcome you to this telecom conference talking about Immunovia's results in 2019.



2019 was a very successful year. I am extremely proud of the results achieved in the studies done in the early detection of pancreatic cancer for our product, IMMray PanCan-d, both the optimization where we showed fantastic results in all relevant risk groups and the Commercial Test Model study where we stress tested the commercial version and made it ready for the final stretch towards sales starts in Q3 and now 2020.



Great. Thanks to our team, R&D, production, quality. Everybody worked really hard to achieve these results. And at the same