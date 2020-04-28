Q1 2020 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Mats Grahn - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Yes. Good afternoon or good morning wherever you are. It is a pleasure to welcome you to this quarter 1 report from Immunovia. And we will, today, after this slide, also go through the agenda, which is the first quarter highlights, of course. It's our response to the ongoing pandemic. We'll talk about the remaining steps to launch of IMMray PanCan-d, our test for early detection of pancreas cancer; touch on the commercial launch preparation activities; the prospective studies; and then there will be some short information about the upcoming AGM; and we'll finish up with questions.



So the first thing is the highlights that we have had in quarter 1. And we -- the most important thing is, of course, that the verification study of IMMray PanCan-d proceeds as