May 27, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Mats Grahn - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you, and good afternoon or good morning, depending from where you are. Thanks for joining in to the update #4 of the COVID impact for Immunovia.



We will today go through the agenda, as we normally do, our response to the COVID-19 pandemic in general, but the focus of today will be the very positive news that we now can open and have opened our laboratory in Massachusetts in U.S. And then we'll go through the remaining steps to launch, commercial preparations that's ongoing and touch upon the prospective studies.



Let's start with the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As we have talked about before, we have continued with our work at -- from home policies, and we were, as a company, very used to running virtual