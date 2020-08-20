Half Year 2020 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

Thank you, and welcome to the Immunovia Q2 Report 2020. It's going to be a pleasure today to go through the excellent situation Immunovia is in moving forward towards our market introduction in Q4.



So first about the forward-looking statements. We'll jump right into today's agenda. And today, we will cover, of course, first, the highlights of Q2 and the first half year and the financials. We will then move further into some details on our COVID-19 response, remaining steps to the launch and the status there, and some words about the launch preparation activities. And then we will summarize the target markets of fantastic opportunities that lay