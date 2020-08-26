Immunovia AB (publ) CEO Transition - Conference Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Carl Arne Krister Borrebaeck - Immunovia AB(publ)-Chairman of the Board of Directors



Great. Welcome to this teleconference with Immunovia in relation to this morning's press release, where we announced the transition of the CEO position. I will just give you a short background, and then Mats will give -- say a few words, and then we open for question, which is really the reason we're here.



So as you know, we started some 7 years ago with an idea from academia, CREATE Health, the translational cancer center, which has now grown into a full-fledged and one of the most advanced diagnostic companies based on multiplex diagnosis of complex disease. And Mats has really built this company from the idea we had some years ago into this company we have today and with help of staff and Board, of course, into something we all think is quite successful. And very much looking forward to the launch of the first product in Q4.



I've been working with succession for quite a while because it's -- finding an experienced and seasoned successor to Mats is -- has been a