Immunovia AB (publ) - Special Call Transcript

Dec 03, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Immunovia investor presentation. (Operator Instructions)



Today, I'm pleased to present the CEO, Patrik Dahlen. Please begin.



Patrik Dahlen - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you very much for joining this webcast.



If we move on to the forward-looking statements, I do encourage you to read and understand our forward-looking statements.



If we then move on to the next slide, for those of you who are new to me, my name is Patrik Dahlen, and I'm new in the role of CEO for the company. I joined as the new CEO just a month ago. I'm really excited to be here at the helm of Immunovia. We're in a very important phase of the company, and we are on a very last home stretch of making Immunovia's blood test IMMray PanCan-d available to patients on the U.S. market.



If we could turn the page, today's discussion will really follow from the unfortunate media coverage that has been over the last couple of days, starting with an article by Dagens Industri, and