Immunovia AB (publ) Corporate Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Immunovia press conference call. (Operator Instructions) Today, I am pleased to present Patrik Dahlen, CEO; Thomas King, MD, PhD; and Linda Mellby, PhD. Please begin your meeting.



Patrik Dahlen - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. And thank you for your continued interest in Immunovia. My name is Patrik Dahlen. I'm the CEO of Immunovia. With me on this call are Thomas King, Dr. Thomas King, who is our Medical Director; and Dr. Linda Mellby, who is our Vice President of R&D. We will be presenting the data from the blinded validation study performed in our Dx Lab in Marlborough, Massachusetts. And we will be presenting the data from a test performance improvement study performed here in the R&D lab in Lund, Sweden.



On the next page, Page 2, please, you can read our disclaimers and our forward-looking statements, and I encourage you to read these at your leisure.



Next page, please, Page 3. Today's agenda is as