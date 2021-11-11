Q3 2021 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Patrik Dahlen - Immunovia AB(publ)-CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us today, and thank you for your continued interest in Immunovia. My name is Patrik Dahlen, I am the CEO of Immunovia, and I will be presenting the quarter 3 2021 results for Immunovia. We have now passed a pivotal milestone in the company's history. Immunovia, Inc. has launched IMMray PanCan-d, as a laboratory developed test in the United States. And we have tested the first commercial patient samples with IMMray PanCan-d in our laboratory in Marlborough, Massachusetts, U.S. This is a major achievement for all of us here at Immunovia and provides an opportunity for persons in a high-risk group of familiar and hereditary risk group to access the first blood test for early detection of pancreatic cancer.



Next page, please, Page 2. Here, you can read our disclaimers and