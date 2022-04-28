Q1 2022 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 28, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Tobias BÃ¼low - Immunovia AB(publ)-Senior Director of IR&Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good morning, and a warm welcome to Immunovia's First Quarter 2022. My name is Tobias BÃ¼low, and I'm heading Investor Relations. With me today here in Lund in Sweden, I have the Immunovia President and CEO, Philipp Mathieu; and our CFO, Karin Almqvist Liwendahl. I also have the pleasure to inform you that we have our new U.S. CEO, Jeff Borcherding with us as well today.



