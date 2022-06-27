Jun 27, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Presentation of PanFAM-1

Jun 27, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Jeff Borcherding

Immunovia AB (publ) - CEO of US, Immunovia, Inc.

* Philipp Mathieu

Immunovia AB (publ) - CEO & President

* Thomas C. King

Immunovia AB (publ) - Medical Director

* Tobias BÃ¼low

Immunovia AB (publ) - Senior Director of IR & Corporate Communications



=====================

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Immunovia conference call. I am Sandra, the Chorus Call operator.



(Operator Instructions) And the conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Tobias BÃ¼low, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead, sir.



Tobias BÃ¼low - Immunovia AB(publ)-Senior Director of IR&Corporate Communications<