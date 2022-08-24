Q2 2022 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl - Immunovia AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you so much, and welcome to you all joining us here today for the presentation of Immunovia's second quarter results. Present here in Lund is Philipp Mathieu, our CEO; and myself, Karin Almqvist, and I'm the CFO. Joining from the U.S. is Jeff Borcherding, our CEO of our U.S. operations.



