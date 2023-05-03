Immunovia AB (publ) Special Call Transcript

May 03, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Jeff Borcherding - Immunovia AB(publ)-Global CEO



Hello, and welcome to our webcast. I'm Jeff Borcherding, the CEO of Immunovia. I'm very excited to be with you today and have a few distinguished panelists to talk with us about the adoption of the IMMray PanCan-d test in the U.S. market.



This has been an exciting time for us as we have finally moved out of the world of R&D and development and into the market. And today, we are joined by some panelists who can help us understand that market -- help us understand the way that the IMMray PanCan-d test may fit and the way that we can all expect to see IMMray used in order to help detect pancreatic cancer early and really improve survival rates.



I'm joined today by David Bakelman, who is the CEO of The National Pancreas Foundation; as well as 2 distinguished clinicians, Dr. Rosario Ligresti, who is a professor of surgery -- I'm sorry, is a professor and the chief of gastroenterology at Hackensack Meridian Medical Center; as well as Dr. Cheryl Meguid, who is a doctor out of nursing practice at the