Q1 2023 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

May 23, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl - Immunovia AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you so much, and good morning and good afternoon to you all, and welcome to this conference call following Immunovia's first quarter results 2023. Present here in our office in Lund is Jeff Borcherding, CEO; and myself, Karin Almqvist, CFO of the company.



Before we get started, we have, as usual, some practical aspects. The presentation, as already announced, will be followed by a Q&A session, and the operator will guide us on how to pose questions. And in addition to that, last or not least, we do welcome questions after our presentation. Having closed the call today, you will find presentation and