Q2 2023 Immunovia AB (publ) Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 30, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Immunovia Q2 Interim Report 2023 Conference Call. I'm Alice, Chorus Call operator. I would like to remind you that all participants will be in the listen-only mode and the conference is being recorded.



(Operator Instructions)



The conference will be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Karin Almqvist, CFO. Please go ahead, madam.



Karin Almqvist Liwendahl - Immunovia AB(publ)-CFO



Thank you so much, and good morning and good afternoon to you all. Welcome to this conference call following Immunovia Second Quarter Results. Present here in Lund, in our office is Jeff Borcherding, our CEO; and myself, Karin Almqvist, and I'm the CFO of the company.



Before we start, I'd like to cover some practical aspects. And as you've heard already, the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Our operator will guide us on how to -- or guide you on how to post your questions. And this time, you will also be able to