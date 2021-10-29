Q3 2021 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Imperial Q3 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Hughes, Vice President of Investor Relations. Sir, please go ahead.



Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us on our third quarter earnings call. I'm joined today by Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO and the rest of the management team, including Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration; Simon Younger, Senior Vice President of the Upstream; Sherri Evers, Vice President of Commercial and Corporate Development; and John Wetmore, Vice President of the Downstream.



I'm going to start by reading the cautionary statement. Today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. The definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in attachment 6 of our most recent