Q2 2023 Imperial Oil Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Imperial Oil 2Q '23 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.
At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Mr. Dave Hughes, Vice President of Investor Relations.
Dave Hughes - Imperial Oil Limited - Manager of IR
Thank you, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to our second quarter earnings call. I'm joined this morning by Imperial's senior management team, including Brad Corson, Chairman, President and CEO; Dan Lyons, Senior Vice President, Finance and Administration; Sherri Evers, Senior Vice President of Sustainability, Commercial Development and Product Solutions; and Simon Younger Senior Vice President of the Upstream. Cautionary statement, today's comments include reference to non-GAAP financial measures. The definitions and reconciliations of these measures can be found in attachment 6 of our most recent press release and are available on our website with a link to this conference call.
Today's comments may also contain forward-looking information. Any forward-looking information is not a
