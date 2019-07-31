Half Year 2019 Salini Impregilo SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Pietro Salini - Webuild S.p.A. - CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call on Salini Impregilo's first half results. I'm Pietro Salini, Chief Executive Officer, Salini Impregilo. For Progetto Italia, which is a transformational development, we will give detailed information in the next coming days. We're planning a board meeting fully dedicated to the project for tomorrow.



So let me start talking briefly about our group main achievement during the period. There was an impressive order intake. The value of new orders totaled more than EUR 6 billion, that's a record. And most of these orders came from markets where we have been expanding to lower our risk profile, Australia,