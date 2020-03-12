Full Year 2019 Salini Impregilo SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 12, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Welcome, and thank you for joining the Salini Impregilo Full Year 2019 Financial Results Conference call. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pietro Salini, Chief Executive Officer of Salini Impregilo. Please go ahead, sir.



Pietro Salini - Salini Impregilo S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call dedicated to Salini Impregilo's '19 full year results. I'm the Chief Executive of the group, and I will give you a few words about our performance last year as well as our plans for the future before letting Massimo Ferrari, CFO of the group, to go through into further details.



'19 was a busy year for us, it marked the start of our company's transformation to grow in a more sustainable way. We launched Progetto Italia, a plan to consolidate the construction sector in Italy at a time when many companies have fallen on harder times. We have acquired several of them, including Cossi Costruzioni. Our aim is to