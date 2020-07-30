Half Year 2020 Webuild SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2020 / NTS GMT
Operator
Good morning. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Webuild First Half 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pietro Salini, CEO of Webuild. Please go ahead, sir.
Pietro Salini - Webuild S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our conference call dedicated to Webuild first half results. I'm Pietro Salini, Chief Executive of the group, and I will give a few words about our performance during this period before letting Massimo Ferrari go into further details on the results.
I'm certain that it will come as no surprise to you that the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the business activity for more companies, pretty much everywhere. I'm happy to say that the number of our projects that had to slow down, if not suspend, their operation has been reduced since the virus become an emergency early this year.
Safety at work is a top priority for us. I cannot emphasize this enough. We were quickly
