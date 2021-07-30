Q2 2021 Webuild SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Good morning, and good evening, everyone, and welcome to our conference call dedicated to Webuild first half results. I'm Pietro Salini, Chief Executive of the group, and I will give a few words about our performance during the first 6 months of the year before letting Massimo Ferrari, our General Manager, go into further details.



Let's start with some highlights on Slide 3. In these first 6 months, Webuild achieved markedly positive results despite the persistence of global uncertainties linked to the pandemic. We accelerated our derisking process following 3 main pillars. First, we acquired a record on new orders. We are talking about EUR 9.6 billion. We focused